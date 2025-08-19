Assassin's Creed Shadows is the best-selling new game of 2025

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows has seen quite a strong lot of sales since it launched earlier this year, especially in Europe, where it claims the title of the best-selling new game of 2025. Despite an internet campaign to bring it down and constant shaming of the "disrespect of Japanese culture," AC Shadows has still sold a lot of copies.

According to The Game Business, it has beaten out the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, Mario Kart World and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II in Europe this year. 71 million PC and console games have been sold in Europe so far this year, which is a drop of 6% compared to 2024.

Speaking of 2024, despite AC Shadows being the best-selling new game of 2025, an old favourite is still Europe's best-selling title. EA Sports FC 25 is the winner of the best-selling game of 2025 in Europe, despite being released in 2024.

One big game name is missing from The Game Business' list, and that's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. However, this is because the publisher currently isn't sharing its data with the firm TGB got its data from.