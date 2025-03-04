Assassin's Creed Shadows is roughly 100 gigabytes on Xbox

HQ

If you're waiting for Assassin's Creed Shadows and to explore Japan under the guidance of Ubisoft, Resetera users take note that you can now pre-load the game for Xbox. PC and PlayStation are likely to follow very soon, and thanks to this we now know how big it is.

For Xbox, Assassin's Creed is at its launch 109.36 gigabytes. The amount will change and probably increase slightly with the day one patch that is semi-mandatory these days, but still gives a good indication if you need to clean up your storage space a bit.