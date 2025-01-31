Assassin's Creed Shadows is reported to be around 40 hours long

HQ

Following the criticism levelled at Assassin's Creed Valhalla and its somewhat drawn-out gameplay, it seems that Shadows will be a slightly tighter experience. According to the game's creative director Jonathan Dupont who appeared in a video by Frag Nart, we can expect around 40 hours of gameplay to get through the game's main missions. However, those who want to explore the world and find every secret can expect significantly more hours of entertainment.

Assuming this is true, it means that in terms of size, Shadows falls somewhere between Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, whose main missions took around 30 and 45 hours to complete respectively.

How does this sound to you? Just right, too much or too little?