Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a two book companion guide

As Assassin's Creed games get bigger and bigger it can be a challenge to find absolutely everything that is available in them, never mind achieve the elusive 100%. Thankfully, Ubisoft has teamed up with the folk over at Piggyback to create a dedicated guide book that will be debuting just in time for Assassin's Creed Shadows in November.

The guide will actually span two books, which no doubt is a further clue to the size of the coming RPG, and will offer comprehensive maps, complete quest walkthroughs, a spoiler-free overview of the main storyline missions, a full catalogue of the available items, and a section dedicated to the skill trees.

The book will come in two versions, a base edition that costs $29.99 and a Collector's Edition that costs $44.99 and features a hardcover and an exclusive 32-page extra section. Both will launch on November 15, in-line with the game itself.