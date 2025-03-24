Assassin's Creed Shadows is already the UK's biggest physical game of the year

HQ

It's pretty safe to assume that Monster Hunter: Wilds has been the biggest game launch of 2025 so far, as Capcom's title managed to shift a whopping eight million copies in just a few days, and even topped 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam. That level of success is very hard to match, and so far Assassin's Creed Shadows is well off the pace with around two million players to the game's name at the moment.

However, Shadows does have Wilds beaten in one area, and that is physical boxed copies in the UK. As it stands, Shadows is already the biggest physical launch of the year in the country, as GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring notes while referencing data from Gfk.

The information reveals that Shadows has even sold more physical copies in one week than Star Wars Outlaws managed in three months, and while all of this is impressive for Ubisoft's title, it should be said that it will very likely lose this record later this year when the next EA Sports FC or Call of Duty, or Mario Kart 9, or maybe even Grand Theft Auto VI make their arrival.