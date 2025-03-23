Assassin's Creed Shadows is a major success, surpassing the launch numbers of both Origins and Odyssey

HQ

The launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows has been especially important for Ubisoft, particularly given the significant financial challenges the company has faced over the past year. They were truly in need of a major success following several commercial, costly failures—and now, two days after release, it undeniably looks like they've actually pulled it off.

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows has already reached over two million players, surpassing the launch numbers of both Origins and Odyssey. The company expressed its gratitude to fans on social media. Now we're crossing our fingers that this strong launch signals a positive turnaround for Ubisoft—a first step toward regaining even a sliver of the market's trust.

Are you one of the two million players, and are you happy with the game so far?