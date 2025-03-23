English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is a major success, surpassing the launch numbers of both Origins and Odyssey

Performance under preasure. Hopefully this signals a positive turnaround for Ubisoft.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows has been especially important for Ubisoft, particularly given the significant financial challenges the company has faced over the past year. They were truly in need of a major success following several commercial, costly failures—and now, two days after release, it undeniably looks like they've actually pulled it off.

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows has already reached over two million players, surpassing the launch numbers of both Origins and Odyssey. The company expressed its gratitude to fans on social media. Now we're crossing our fingers that this strong launch signals a positive turnaround for Ubisoft—a first step toward regaining even a sliver of the market's trust.

Are you one of the two million players, and are you happy with the game so far?

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Related texts

0
Assassin's Creed ShadowsScore

Assassin's Creed Shadows
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft delivers an Assassin's Creed experience that is perhaps the most fitting example of the series in years, albeit not without its flaws.



Loading next content