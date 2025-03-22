Assassin's Creed Shadows has two hours of end credits

HQ

After two days on the market, social media posts are starting to appear from people who have already completed the game. A normal playthrough of the campaign and some side quests is estimated to take 35-40 hours, and for those who want to do it all, there are up to 100 hours of gameplay waiting.

That's obviously very impressive, especially considering how big the world is and how insanely beautiful the graphics are. But it's an extraordinarily exquisite game as well, and that's especially evident in the end credits, where name after name rolls out after somehow being involved in the production.

If you want to check it all out, you better pop some popcorn and open a Dr. Pepper, because it will take as long as a normal feature film. Waiting for just under 40 minutes like Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Death Stranding is child's play by comparison, and the 58 minutes it took to watch the entire credits of Grand Theft Auto V isn't even half of it.

In total, the credits have been clocked at a whopping two hours, and you can check it all out in the X post below if you don't believe us.

It's worth knowing, though, that it's "only" the second-longest end credits we've heard of, because 2016's spiritual Mega Man sequel Mighty No. 9 had end credits of around four hours. It set a record on Kickstarter back in the day and all backers were honored by being included.

If you want to know more about the scale and ambition of Assassin's Creed Shadows, you can read our review here.