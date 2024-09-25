Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed until February 2025

HQ

When Ubisoft decided to cancel its Tokyo Game Show event and also decided to axe a bunch of press previews for Assassin's Creed Shadows, it became increasingly clear that a decision was being made about the game behind the scenes. We now have confirmation on this.

Because the French company has decided to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows and push its launch from November 15, 2024 back until February 14, 2025. Ubisoft has released a statement explaining this decision, adding:

"This is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists - but we realise we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features.

"As such, we've made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, preorders will be refunded and all future preorders will be granted the first expansion for free."

With this delay in mind, November 2024 becomes less packed while February 2025 continues to steadily develop into an absolute titanic month where we can look ahead to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Civilization VII, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, Avowed, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Monster Hunter Wilds, and now Assassin's Creed Shadows too. Wow.