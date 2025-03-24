Assassin's Creed Shadows had the second best release ever for the series

HQ

Barely a day has passed since the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows without us reporting on the seemingly great start the game has enjoyed. Now VGC reports that it actually had the second best launch in the series' history, only surpassed by Assassin's Creed Valhalla - and it should be remembered that the latter was launched just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Moreover, it was during the pandemic when people were sitting at home and playing like never before.

Shadows was launched in March, after several delays and some negative PR, and still achieved this result. Incidentally, the PC version accounted for 27%, which is a hefty increase, probably thanks to this marking a return to Steam for the first time since 2019.

As you can read in our review, we think that the success of the game is well deserved and there are many indications that it will continue to sell well for a long time.