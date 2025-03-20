Assassin's Creed Shadows Guide: How to improve and get the best from your Hideout

HQ

Assassin's Creed games have for a long while featured base building and ally activities, be it Assassin's Creed Brotherhood's recruited companions, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag's Kenway Fleet, and even Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Jomsvikings. Assassin's Creed Shadows is no different, except Ubisoft has altered this to become a more hands-on and customisable activity.

This comes in the form of the Hideout (or more accurately Tomiko's Homestead), which is essentially the small parcel of protected land that Naoe and Yasuke call home. It's a separated part of the open-world that allows the player to build out a home in the way that they want, with the only catch being that upgrades and new buildings cost resources, items that you find in the open-world by looting chests and snatching up resource stockpiles. So, with this new system in mind, how does the Hideout work and how do you improve it?

The Hideout mostly revolves around five core elements; Stables, Kakurega, Forge, Study, and Dojo. Each have a different purpose and a summary of what each does can be found below:

Stables - Enables scouts to smuggle more resources from stockpiles



Kakurega - Offers seasonal rumours to reveal collectible and unique item locations, and enables more Kakurega locations to be founded around the open-world



Forge - Place to upgrade, enhance, or dismantle weapons and gear



Study- Adds additional scouts and expands scout search zone



Dojo - Place to train allies to enable them to become more effective in action



Each of these main areas can be upgraded up to three times, and you'll need increasingly large amounts of resources to do so. Our advice is to loot every chest you find and snap up every resource in your path along the way too. The initial cost of one of these rooms is typically cheap, the first upgrade is as well, but the third may require almost 1,000 of one resource and hundreds and hundreds of another couple. Needless to say, these are big investments.

But that's not all! You can also construct a collection of themed rooms. These do not have upgradable elements, but they do offer bonuses that affect gameplay. Each of these rooms are unlocked by helping specific people in the wider world, so chances are you won't get access to them for a good while. Still, below you can find a full list of each room and what they offer Naoe and Yasuke.



Tera - Increases experience gain by 10%



Jinja - Praying grants a boon for the next 15 minutes and improves shrine boons by 20%



Nando - Reduces scout replishes cost by 30%



Zashiki - Rations are 20% more efficient



Tea Room - Rations are 20% more efficient



Gallery - Allows you to display gear and to create and switch between loadouts



Small Room - Simple room to be decorated as you want that offers no bonus



Medium Room - Slightly larger simple room to be decorated as you want that offers no bonus



Large Room - Massive room to be decorated as you want that offers no bonus



Otherwise, your Hideout can be further personalised with Engawa connective passages, different terrain typing, a variety of statues and cosmetics, plenty of flora and scenery, and even a few living animals that you can collect typically by interacting with them in the wider world. The majority of these do require resources to build, so expect even more strain put on your resource department.

That's about all there is to know about the Hideout. Take some time to explore the new base-building mechanics and be sure to share your creations with your fellow shinobis and samurai below.