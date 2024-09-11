Assassin's Creed Shadows gets its own line of PC accessories

HQ

If you're really looking to deck out your PC gaming setup when Assassin's Creed Shadows launches, then Lexip has your back. The accessories manufacturer has just launched a new line of merchandise inspired by the game.

You can either purchase the headset, keyboard, mouse, controller, and mouse mat separately, or can get them as part of various bundles. The most expensive of these bundles will run you £315, but it includes everything alongside a digital copy of the game.

It's expensive for accessories, but when you consider that the keyboard alone has a price tag of £116, it doesn't seem so bad. Each accessory has a design inspired by Feudal Japan and the game, and they'll all be available from the 15th of November, the same day Assassin's Creed Shadows launches.

