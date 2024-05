HQ

We've just received the first cinematic trailer for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, which brings the classic franchise to Japan. The video and story so far feels like a mix of Disney's Mulan and the TV series Shogun - something we assume more will approve of, and Ubisoft really seems to have nailed the design.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 15, and you can (and totally should) check out the video below.