Assassin's Creed Shadows gets Attack on Titan crossover

Attack on Titan may have officially come to an end a while ago now, but its influence is still being felt, especially at Ubisoft it seems. A new collaboration sees Naoe and Yasuke delve into the crystal caves to stop someone being turned into a titan.

Naoe gets a new outfit which sees her don a Mikasa cosplay from the Attack on Titan series, and Yasuke will also get an Armoured Titan-inspired look as part of this DLC, too. It's available from today until the 22nd of December, and to play it you'll need to have unlocked Yasuke as a playable character.

The playable quest is separate from the in-game cosmetics, outside of a crystal katana for Naoe. The outfits are available in the in-game store to purchase. It seems that Ubisoft's love for AOT has spread wider than Assassin's Creed, as Eren, Mikasa, and Levi are set to join Brawlhalla as crossover skins, too.