Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows' first update addresses Photo Mode bugs and further stabilises the game

The update is now available and varies in size depending on platform.

Following its full debut on March 20, Ubisoft has already looked to improve and enhance Assassin's Creed Shadows with its first title update. Known as Update 1.0.1, this is a pretty basic change to the game, as specifically it's tackling Photo Mode issues and looking to further stabilise the experience.

We're told in the patch notes that the following has been addressed.

Bug fixes & Improvements:


  • Stabilization - Fixed some global issues

  • [PS5] Fixed a Photo mode issue that could cause a crash when fetching photos to display on the world map.

  • [PC] Fixed a Photo mode issue that could cause a crash when taking a photo.

The patch also varies in size depending on platform, with PS5 receiving only a minor update size despite having one of the three core addressed elements in the patch notes. In total, PS5 users can expect a 1.41 GB update, PC will require a 7.03 GB update, Xbox Series X/S will need an 8.88 GB update, and Mac will require 9 GB.

The update is out now, and if you're a little let down with how few changes it makes to the game for some reason, it's worth noting that Hotfix #1 is on its way and said to be "coming in... hot!"

Assassin's Creed Shadows

