Assassin's Creed Shadows' first story pack arrives today

Last week, Ubisoft revealed the roadmap for the next few months of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which also teased what we can expect from the game within the rest of 2025. In that announcement it was revealed that various free story packs would be arriving as of this May, and today (May 6) the first drops.

Known as The Works of Luis Frois, the story pack will see players heading to a Jesuit Mission to meet Luis Frois and begin a story where you will need to retrieve lost notes, protect Lady Satoko, and otherwise learn more about the Portuguese character, as either Naoe or Yasuke.

The quest will be accessible by heading to Azuchi, specifically the Merchants' Quarter in the city, but only after The Path he Walks quest has been overcome by Yasuke.

Otherwise, Title Update 1.0.4, which this story pack arrives alongside, will also feature various bug fixes and improvements, as well as enhancements to the Codex that now includes a better character entries system.

The Title Update debuts today at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and it will be of the varying sizes below on all platforms: