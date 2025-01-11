Assassin's Creed Shadows first expansion revealed: Claws of Awaji

HQ

In connection with the delay for Assassin's Creed Shadows, which moved the release to March 20, the game's Steam page was updated with new DLC information. Thanks to an accidental Steam page update, Assassin's Creed Shadows' first expansion was updated with the following: "Pre-purchase now to get a bonus mission and the upcoming Claws of Awaji expansion. Travel to a new region, get over 10 hours of additional content, and unlock a new weapon type, new skills, gear, and abilities." Thus, we learn that the first expansion is called Claws of Awaji, takes place in a new area and will offer over ten hours of gameplay. There is no information on when this expansion will be released, nor how much it will cost if you buy it separately. More information will surely come when the game is released.

