Assassin's Creed Shadows' file size makes it the biggest AC game yet

Assassin's Creed Shadows is just over a month away, and while Ubisoft has shown us a lot of stuff from the game already, something we were unsure of is just how much space we'll need for this Japanese adventure.

Via the game's listing on the Mac store, we see that it requires 123GB of space. As per data from TheGamer, that's more than double Assassin's Creed Valhalla's 50GB at launch, with Assassin's Creed Odyssey only requiring 45GB beforehand.

Of course, there are some big technical leaps in this game, but that's a lot of space to take up. It's possible that the different versions of the game on different consoles will take up slightly less or more space, but don't expect this number to drop significantly.

What do you think of AC Shadows' file size?