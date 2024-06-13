Assassin's Creed Shadows' director explains why the protagonists feel different this time around

HQ

Assassin's Creed Odyssey gave us Alexios and Kassandra. The latter was the canon protagonist, but the former could be chosen by those who wanted to play as a man. Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla was a similar story, with both the male and female version playing virtually the same role in the game's story. However, Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows are different characters, more in the vein of Assassin's Creed Syndicate's protagonists.

In an interview with game director Charles Benoit, we asked why the protagonists feel like two distinct characters this time around. "[It was] mostly for gameplay reasons," Benoit said. "So for sure, like I just said, with the two points of view, it's super interesting, but in gameplay and also their characteristics, like Samurai and Shinobi scream the two pillars of the franchise, combat and stealth."

"And I always feel to have great challenges, you want impact and consequences. So if you fail your stealth, you cannot just go and fight and it's over. You need to think, is it best to handle this in combat or should I go back to stealth by vanishing and trying again?"

As we saw in the gameplay reveal, Yasuke is definitely suited to be more of a brawler while Naoe shines in stealth. Check out our full interview below for more details: