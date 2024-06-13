Assassin's Creed Shadows director addresses Shogun comparisons

HQ

While there are plenty of people excited about Assassin's Creed Shadows, there are a loud minority on the internet who are crying historical inaccuracy about a franchise that once depicted George Washington as an evil king of the USA after gaining control of an artefact that manipulated people's minds.

Speaking with game director Charles Benoit after the Ubisoft Forward presentation, we spoke a little bit about the preparation Ubisoft had done in order to create Assassin's Creed Shadows. "From day one, when we decided to do Japan, we did a lot of research," he said. "We had an historian with us from day one. So she did a lot of research pointing you on the proper documentation that we should read to start learning. Because it's like going back to school in a way, you know. And we had a lot of experts all around Japan. We have also teams in Japan like Osaka and Tokyo with the process of validation. So we make sure in the production we get it right."

Benoit also discussed how the game and Feudal Japan as a setting has grown in popularity thanks to Shogun, the hit series that debuted earlier this year. "The show is pretty great. I love it. And I think it shows interest in feudal Japan and like massive worldwide. So it's great news for us that release a game in the same time basically."

