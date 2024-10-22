Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition sees drop in price

HQ

Recently, we heard the news that Assassin's Creed Shadows was being delayed until the 14th of February, 2025, instead of this November. With that announcement, Ubisoft also cancelled the Season Pass for the game, which was included in the Collector's Edition.

Now, anyone who pre-orders will get the first expansion for free, and the Advanced Access period has gone, too. This means that some aren't exactly happy about the price they'll have to fork over for the Collector's Edition. However, that's going to change.

In a post on Reddit which followed on from a Discord Q&A, it was revealed that the Collector's Edition would be dropping down in price to $229.99 / 239.99€ on console, and 229.99€/$. You will still get additional in-game content from this edition, including:



Sekiryu Dual Pack



Sekiryu Hideout Pack



Five mastery points



In short, there's no way to pre-purchase DLC now, as the Season Pass would have granted access to that, but you will at least get that first expansion free if you pre-order.