Assassin's Creed Shadows collectible statue pulled due to "insensitive design"

HQ

An Assassin's Creed Shadows statue has had to be pulled due to a design that has been heavily criticised and labelled insensitive. Purearts' statue featured Yasuke and Naoe in a chibi style, on a broken Torii gate.

For once, Yasuke isn't at the heart of the controversy here. Instead, the statue has been critiqued for its depiction of the Torii gate. The broken gate reminded people of one found in Nagasaki that broke amidst the 1945 atomic blast that shook the city. The broken gate still stands as a reminder of the devastation, one that doesn't really suit a collectible statue in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Purearts has released a statement following the controversy, where it has said it will be returning to the drawing board and contacting those who've pre-ordered to inform them about next steps. Once again, Assassin's Creed Shadows finds incredibly critical eyes on everything related to it. Since the reveal of Yasuke as one of the game's protagonists, many voices around the internet have shared their displeasure, with a good number suddenly becoming historical experts, ones who fail to recognise the series has and always will be a work of fiction.

Thanks, Eurogamer.