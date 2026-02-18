Assassin's Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji expansion to debut on Switch 2 in March

HQ

Recently, we reported on the latest Title Update for Assassin's Creed Shadows, which finally brought the Manual Jump feature to the game after months of fans asking for it to be part of the Advanced Parkour system.

But this Title Update wasn't all of the news that Ubisoft had to share, as the developer even shared a more detailed winter roadmap for Shadows, a plan that finally confirmed when the Claws of Awaji expansion would be launching on Nintendo Switch 2.

The date is set for March 10, meaning in three weeks you will be able to check out and work your way through the first post-launch addition for Shadows, bringing the Switch 2 version of the game in-line with the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S editions in a content sense.

Otherwise, the roadmap also confirmed that to mark the one-year anniversary for Shadows, a big livestream with giveaways will be hosted on March 20. So stay tuned for that if you hope to snag some goodies related to the game.