Assassin's Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji DLC arrives this month, and here's how you can jump into the content

We've known for months that Claws of Awaji, Ubisoft's promised story DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows, would be arriving on September 16, and now that the day is approaching, Ubisoft has revealed some important details to know ahead of launch.

For example, the times at which we'll be able to start playing the DLC, which is free for those who pre-ordered the game before launch. For those who jumped on the Shadows bandwagon afterwards, accessing the additional content will cost 25 euros.

And while we're on the subject of accessing the content, it looks like this DLC will be part of the Assassin's Creed Shadows endgame story, as the requirements for access include finishing some of Naoe and Yasuke's last mission objectives, as well as completing their personal quest lines and ending the threat of the Shinbakufu.

Claws of Awaji will also unlock an additional mission where Naoe will learn to use a new type of weapon, the bō staff. There will be more legendary weapons and armour in the new content on Awaji Island, but the legendary bō staffs will only be obtained by clearing the DLC strongholds. Packs of these items will also be available in the Animus Hub and the Shop.

Ready to dive into the Claws of Awaji expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows?