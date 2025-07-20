Assassin's Creed Shadows budget revealed - and it's massive

HQ

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft's most expensive game ever? It certainly looks that way, as top exec Yves Guillemot recently revealed just how much the latest entry in their biggest franchise actually cost to develop: a staggering €100 million.

That figure doesn't just cover development, though—it also includes extensive marketing efforts and investments in the underlying game engine. Still pricey, but broadly in line with what many major AAA titles cost to produce nowadays.

Given the trend of skyrocketing development and marketing budgets, it's no surprise that major publishers are doubling down on tried-and-tested franchises. It's a way to avoid catastrophic flops like Concord, which reportedly ballooned to a jaw-dropping $400 million.