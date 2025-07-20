English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows budget revealed - and it's massive

With a budget exceeding €100 million, Ubisoft's latest installment in its flagship franchise is as expensive as it is ambitious.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft's most expensive game ever? It certainly looks that way, as top exec Yves Guillemot recently revealed just how much the latest entry in their biggest franchise actually cost to develop: a staggering €100 million.

That figure doesn't just cover development, though—it also includes extensive marketing efforts and investments in the underlying game engine. Still pricey, but broadly in line with what many major AAA titles cost to produce nowadays.

Given the trend of skyrocketing development and marketing budgets, it's no surprise that major publishers are doubling down on tried-and-tested franchises. It's a way to avoid catastrophic flops like Concord, which reportedly ballooned to a jaw-dropping $400 million.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Related texts

0
Assassin's Creed ShadowsScore

Assassin's Creed Shadows
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft delivers an Assassin's Creed experience that is perhaps the most fitting example of the series in years, albeit not without its flaws.



Loading next content