Assassin's Creed Shadows brings back popular feature after 9 years of absence

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows is bringing plenty of new features to the franchise, but it's also seeing the return of the beloved double assassinations. First introduced in Assassin's Creed 2, they last were featured in Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

As spotted by GamesRadar, it is believed they'll be making their return in the upcoming game, as Naoe is regarded as being capable of assassinating two enemies at once. Why it took so long to bring this feature back might seem like a riddle to some fans, but one fan on Reddit might have figured it out.

A year ago, Reddit user noxsanguinis replied to a post about double assassinations and where they've gone, explaining their disappearance with quite an interesting lore theory. According to them, the technique was created by Altair later in his life, and as Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla all take place before Altair's time, the protagonists wouldn't have access to that technique.

Do you think that's a good enough explanation for double assassinations being absent?