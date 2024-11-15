Assassin's Creed Shadows battle passes leaked through Animus Hub

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch alongside the Animus Hub. You might remember Animus as Assassin's Creed Infinity, that thing we all didn't really know anything about. Essentially, it's a hub to launch your new and old Assassin's Creed games.

According to a new Reddit leak (via Insider Gaming), the Animus has spilled the beans on what battle passes we can expect to see in Assassin's Creed Shadows. As per the leak, four bits of season pass content are in the works, including Eye in the Dark, a battle pass containing 20 cosmetic tiers, as well as three other similar bits of content called The Hidden Network, The Last Ronin, and In The Shadows. It's unclear on when these might release, as Ubisoft has made changes to how DLC content will work with Assassin's Creed Shadows thanks to its delay.

The Animus Hub also has its own in-game store, where you can purchase more cosmetics, including clothes, environments, and pets.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches on the 14th of February, 2025.