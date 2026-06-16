Assassin's Creed Shadows adds in final story quest, crossover rewards, and endgame content in last update

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Almost a year and three months since Assassin's Creed Shadows first launched, we're getting the game's final content update. We've seen everything from additional story missions to Attack On Titan crossovers in the time since Shadows first launched, and now Ubisoft looks across the sea to its next venture.

But hark, what be sailing towards us on the horizon? It's a pair of Templars, who have ill intentions for our protagonists Naoe and Yasuke. The elite-level Templars known as Black Cross will be hunting you down and trying to complete their own nefarious quest, and it's up to you to stop them in this final story chapter for Naoe and Yasuke.

Once you're done there, you can still interact with plenty of post-story content, including the new endgame feature Domains, which gives you 10 extra challenge levels to complete in Title Update 1.1.11. Moreover, there's also a bunch of new weapons, outfits, trinkets, and more to unlock, which can give you rewards in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced as well as in Shadows.

As expected, there are also loads of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and more included in the final content update. If there are persisting bugs, we imagine Ubisoft might dive in for a hotfix at some point, but otherwise this is it for the Assassin's Creed Shadows experience.