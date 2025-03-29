Assassin's Creed Shadows actors think Naoe would beat Yasuke in a fight

HQ

Who would win in a fight between a ninja and a samurai? It's a debate school playgrounds across the world have engaged in for decades, and now we might have a definitive answer. The actors behind shinobi Naoe and samurai Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows have given their answer on who would win if it came to a scrap.

Speaking in a video posted to Ubisoft's YouTube page (thanks, GamesRadar), Masumi (Naoe) and Tongayi Chirisa (Yasuke) both believed it would be Naoe that would win in a fight between the two. "You're a ninja. You could be right here and I'll never know," Chirisa said. "Especially with that big ass helmet of mine, you could just snap me [from] miles away, like you're throwing something at me."

In the game, you won't have to worry much about the two coming to blows, and while it's easy to see how Naoe would win if she got the jump on the samurai, considering how strong Yasuke is as a powerhouse in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the fight might go the other way if they meet on equal footing.