Assassin's Creed Rift will be the next title in the series and will be set in Baghdad

Rumours were swirling over the past few days about the next main game in the Assassin's Creed saga in which some alleged 'insiders' claimed on Reddit and Twitter that it would have a setting based on the Aztec Empire and the era of the American conquest by the Spanish Empire in the 16th century.

But it seems that, once again, the information has turned out to be wrong, or at least that is what has been said by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who claims that the title of the next game in the series will be Assassin's Creed Rift, and its story will take place in the streets of Baghdad, the current capital of Iraq. Quite far away on the map from the ancient Aztec dominions of Central America.

What's more, Schreier does not stop at the name and the setting, but assures that the Aztecs will also (in principle) not be part of the game as a service Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will feature several environments and biomes, "of the two (environments) I've heard of so far, neither is Aztec".

It looks like we'll have to wait for Ubisoft to confirm these new theories about the future of the saga, so we'll keep an eye out for any announcements the company makes at Gamescom 2022 or at the event it has lined up about the future of Assassin's Creed in September.