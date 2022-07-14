Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Rift

Assassin's Creed Rift will be the next title in the series and will be set in Baghdad

Jason Schreier seems to deny recent rumours about a setting based on the Aztec Empire.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Rumours were swirling over the past few days about the next main game in the Assassin's Creed saga in which some alleged 'insiders' claimed on Reddit and Twitter that it would have a setting based on the Aztec Empire and the era of the American conquest by the Spanish Empire in the 16th century.

But it seems that, once again, the information has turned out to be wrong, or at least that is what has been said by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who claims that the title of the next game in the series will be Assassin's Creed Rift, and its story will take place in the streets of Baghdad, the current capital of Iraq. Quite far away on the map from the ancient Aztec dominions of Central America.

What's more, Schreier does not stop at the name and the setting, but assures that the Aztecs will also (in principle) not be part of the game as a service Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will feature several environments and biomes, "of the two (environments) I've heard of so far, neither is Aztec".

It looks like we'll have to wait for Ubisoft to confirm these new theories about the future of the saga, so we'll keep an eye out for any announcements the company makes at Gamescom 2022 or at the event it has lined up about the future of Assassin's Creed in September.

Assassin's Creed Rift

Related texts



Loading next content