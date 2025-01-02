Assassin's Creed Origins hit by review bombing amid Windows update issues

HQ

Assassin's Creed Origins is facing a wave of negative reviews on Steam, as players express their frustration over ongoing technical issues caused by a recent Windows 11 update. According to recent reviews, the update (version 24H2) has made the game nearly unplayable for many users, causing frequent freezes and crashes. While this problem affects several Ubisoft titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Star Wars Outlaws, Origins has been at the center of a "review bombing" campaign, as users voice their displeasure with the situation.

Ubisoft has yet to issue a formal response, though they have recommended players avoid manually installing the problematic Windows update for now. Microsoft has also placed a temporary compatibility block on devices with these titles installed to prevent further issues. Despite a 90% sale that was supposed to boost sales, the technical troubles have overshadowed the game's positive reputation, leading to a drop in its Steam rating to the "mixed" category.

With Ubisoft already facing a tough 2024, including staff layoffs and struggles with game sales, these issues add fuel to the fire. As Assassin's Creed Shadows prepares for its 2025 launch, the company is under increasing pressure to resolve the situation. Will this affect the release of their upcoming titles, or can Ubisoft turn things around?

Have you experienced these issues with Assassin's Creed Origins or other Ubisoft games after the Windows 11 update?