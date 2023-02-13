Assassin's Creed Origins' game director has left Ubisoft

HQ

The individual who served as the game director of Assassin's Creed Origins (the first Assassin's Creed game to use the wider RPG style of design) has announced their departure from Ubisoft Montreal.

Revealed in a post on LinkedIn, Jean Guesdon has left Ubisoft after working at the company on the Assassin's Creed brand for the past 17 years.

Speaking about the decision, Guesdon stated: "Hello everyone, 2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal.

"I can't express how much I owe to this unique company. So many people met, so many skills learned and so many projects shipped.

"And Assassin's Creed, of course Assassin's Creed... :-)

"Thank you Ubi, very very much !!"

There's no mention as to where Guesdon will end up or what he will be working on next, but hopefully he can lend his abilities to something fantastic as he did with Assassin's Creed Origins, which is still regarded as one of the best Assassin's Creed games to date.