Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 4, and Fallout 76 were among Prime Gaming's most claimed titles of 2022

Now that 2022 is behind us, Amazon has released a small graphic that looks into Prime Gaming and what it achieved over the past year. The in-review image shows just how the service grew compared to 2021, and also what were the most claimed titles of the year.

For those wondering, Prime Gaming experienced 25% more claims in 2022 than it did in 2021, and offered a collection of video games that spanned over $2300 in value, which was 34% more than 2021's offering.

As for the ten most popular games, the titles that users claimed the most, these were (in alphabetical order):



Assassin's Creed Origins



Fallout 76



Fallout: New Vegas



Far Cry 4



Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order



StarCraft Remastered



Total War: Warhammer



WRC 8



World War Z: Aftermath



For those who haven't seen yet, Prime Gaming is currently offering quite a few interesting games as part of its January 2023 line-up. These include, The Evil Within 2, Breathedge, Chicken Police - Paint it Red, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Beat Cop, and Faraway 2.