Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Omno
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Assassin's Creed Origins

      Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 4, and Fallout 76 were among Prime Gaming's most claimed titles of 2022

      The service was claimed to have offered over $2300 worth of games over the year.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Now that 2022 is behind us, Amazon has released a small graphic that looks into Prime Gaming and what it achieved over the past year. The in-review image shows just how the service grew compared to 2021, and also what were the most claimed titles of the year.

      For those wondering, Prime Gaming experienced 25% more claims in 2022 than it did in 2021, and offered a collection of video games that spanned over $2300 in value, which was 34% more than 2021's offering.

      As for the ten most popular games, the titles that users claimed the most, these were (in alphabetical order):


      • Assassin's Creed Origins

      • Fallout 76

      • Fallout: New Vegas

      • Far Cry 4

      • Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

      • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

      • StarCraft Remastered

      • Total War: Warhammer

      • WRC 8

      • World War Z: Aftermath

      For those who haven't seen yet, Prime Gaming is currently offering quite a few interesting games as part of its January 2023 line-up. These include, The Evil Within 2, Breathedge, Chicken Police - Paint it Red, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Beat Cop, and Faraway 2.

      Assassin's Creed Origins

      Related texts



      Loading next content