Assassin's Creed Odyssey is now playable in 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

Ubisoft has just rolled out a patch for Assassin's Creed Odyssey which enables it to run at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series through backwards compatibility. Update 1.6.0 weighs in at 370MB on Xbox One and 470MB on PS4, so it shouldn't take you long at all to download.

It's great to see Ubisoft still providing updates for Odyssey even three years after its release, but it's not the first time the company has made retrospective improvements to its titles. Many of the publisher's major last-gen releases such as Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection support FPS Boost to enable a smoother framerate on Xbox Series consoles.

Are you playing to jump back into Odyssey?