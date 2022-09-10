We spoke to Stefanie Joosten about the challenges of recording voices and motion capture during the pandemic
The voice actor and model, known for her role as Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, plays a more talkative character in the upcoming Wanted: Dead.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion has some welcome improvements but lacks pizzazz
We've gone hands-on with the upcoming Square Enix game, and have varied opinions about what we've seen.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Overwatch 2's Kiriko has been unveiled
As has the Season 1 roadmap.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Palworld offers monster breeding for Xbox
Fight against poachers in an open-world survival crafting game with your very own "Pal" monsters.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 16th of September 2022
First expansion for The One Ring has been announced
It'll be coming this autumn, and will be a deep dive into the western land of Eriador between the Misty Mountains and the Lunebank.
Persona 5 Royal launching on Game Pass
Pre-orders for all versions have started and we have a brand-spanking new trailer.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 16th of September 2022
Fast Travel Games - Plenty of exciting VR titles on display at Gamescom
From realistic swordsmanship to multiplayer for one, the VR-publisher Fast Travel Games continues to build its diverse portfolio.
"There is not a limb that cannot be chopped up" in Wanted: Dead
The Ninja Gaiden inspired action game has a few tricks up it sleeves, the creative director revealed at Gamescom.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Danganronpa V3 have been added to Game Pass
Fuga: Melodies of Steel is also being added to Microsoft's subscription service.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 16th of September 2022
The music in Metal: Hellsinger had to "intertwine and overlap perfectly with every component"
Talking to the developers, we also learned how long the new rhythm FPS takes to complete.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II
And will be coming in 2023.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
The JBL Quantum 910 is "finally a wireless spatial headphone with headtracking"
Announced at Gamescom and now available, we've taken a closer look at the new gaming headset.
LG C2 OLED
We've been testing LG's latest OLED model and we are very, very impressed.
New York Subliners has released two coaches and a player
Revan, JP Krez, and PaulEhx are all departing from the team.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Ni no Kuni has launched for Xbox
Ni no Kuni II is also coming for Xbox.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 16th of September 2022
The Los Angeles Guerrillas has a new head coach
And Asim has parted ways with the team.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Lies of P's director thinks its an honour being called "Bloodborne meets Pinocchio"
A sleepy Choi Ji-Won felt "touched" and "bad" following Gamescom.
Horizon Call of the Mountain is gathering hype on Twitter via a new video
PSVR 2 game is in development, and it looks pretty good.
Lucas Blakeley kicks off 2022 F1 Esports season with back-to-back wins
He'll be aiming for a third this evening.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Come and criticise our driving in You Suck at Parking on today's GR Live
We're going to be jumping into the daft racing game in a few hours.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Lil Nas X has been named the "president of League of Legends"
And the musician will be creating a bunch of content for Riot Games over the coming month.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Deathloop coming for Xbox and Game Pass next week
Some various new goodies are arriving as part of the release as well.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 16th of September 2022
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to launch in November
It'll bring a new map, feature aquatic warfare, unique collapsing circles, and more.
Ben Lyons Published on the 16th of September 2022
Call of Duty takes the game engine to a new level in upcoming releases
The new tech that began with Modern Warfare continues in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. It will be the first time in history that all Call of Duty games use the same engine.
A real medium acted as a consultant for The Occultist
We talk to Pentakill Studios to learn more about the other side, an inherited mystical pendulum, and avoiding a fight in a horror game.
Team Ninja will be bringing an open-world samurai game to PS5 in 2024
It's known as Rise of the Ronin.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Diddy Kong and Pauline are joining Mario Strikers: Battle League Football this month
A new stadium and gear set will also be joining the game.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion to launch in December
And we've got a new trailer for the game.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
PlayStation players will be able to head to a spooky Hogsmeade shop in Hogwarts Legacy
The exclusive quest has been shown off as part of the recent State of Play broadcast.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Yakuza spinoff games Judgment and Lost Judgment now available on Steam as a neat bundle
See Japanese world of crime through the eyes of a private detective.
Sunday Gold
Rain and darkness mix freely in this powerful detective story set in a dystopian, future London.
There will be a 27-hour Overwatch downtime period before the launch of Overwatch 2
Meaning October 2 will essentially be the final day to play Blizzard's original hero shooter.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Expect more Support and Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 over the next few seasons
Blizzard aims to offset the large number of DPS heroes with a larger focus on the other roles.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
God of War: Ragnarök story trailer looks into Kratos and Atreus' upcoming journey
We even get a brief teaser of the Kratos vs. Thor fight.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Activision has banned half a million Call of Duty accounts
And 300,000 accounts have been renamed as the publisher continues to tighten up on toxicity across the shooter franchise.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Fractured Online's Steam Early Access begins today
Dive into Dynamight Studios' dynamic open-world RPG to start shaping the world to your whim.
Lego Bricktales plays like childhood memories brought to life
The team behind Bridge Simulator is trying, brick by brick, to build the most immersive Lego game yet. We played the upcoming puzzle game at Gamescom.
Respawn has announced Year 3 of the Apex Legends Global Series
It'll start in October and will have a $5 million total prize pool.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
The pools for the Halo Championship Series Orlando Major are locked in
The tournament takes place between September 23-25.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
The 2023 Valorant Champions Tour will start with a Brazilian Kickoff tournament
Then the VCT will transition into its three regional league competition style.
Ben Lyons Published on the 15th of September 2022
Halo: Season 2 production has now officially started
The team is currently filming on Iceland.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 15th of September 2022
The Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream starts today at 10am
Microsoft promises 50 minutes of video games and the Xbox boss Phil Spencer is there to participate.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 15th of September 2022
River City Girls Zero is now available for Playstation and Xbox
We have the multiplatform release trailer.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 15th of September 2022
MultiVersus move list presented for Gizmo
Check out what kind of moves Gizmo have.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 15th of September 2022
Ubisoft Barcelona is a key player in the development of Rainbow Six Siege
The Spanish-based studio is also working on Beyond Good & Evil 2 and a yet-to-be-announced project.
1% of Gears of War net income will be donated to suicide prevention
The multi-year commitment starts with Crisis Text Line.
Jonas Mäki Published on the 14th of September 2022
IEM Rio has been expanded significantly
There will be more days of CS:GO, more fans, and more experiences.
Ben Lyons Published on the 14th of September 2022
The School for Good and Evil trailer promises fantasy and fairy-tale fun
It will arrive on Netflix on October 19.
Ben Lyons Published on the 14th of September 2022
Nobody Saves the World's Frozen Hearth expansion has arrived
It adds some new forms, challenges, and a forgotten underground area.
Ben Lyons Published on the 14th of September 2022
What we know about the upcoming Netflix-exclusive Assassin's Creed game
Like a templar secret, the game is still wrapped in mystery, but we we're able to learn some new details in a recent interview.