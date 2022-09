HQ

First expansion for The One Ring has been announced It'll be coming this autumn, and will be a deep dive into the western land of Eriador between the Misty Mountains and the Lunebank. Published on the 16th of September 2022 Text: Marcus Persson

LG C2 OLED We've been testing LG's latest OLED model and we are very, very impressed. Published on the 16th of September 2022 Text: Petter Hegevall

Call of Duty takes the game engine to a new level in upcoming releases The new tech that began with Modern Warfare continues in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. It will be the first time in history that all Call of Duty games use the same engine. Published on the 16th of September 2022 Text: Alberto Garrido

Sunday Gold Rain and darkness mix freely in this powerful detective story set in a dystopian, future London. Published on the 15th of September 2022 Text: Marcus Persson

Activision has banned half a million Call of Duty accounts And 300,000 accounts have been renamed as the publisher continues to tighten up on toxicity across the shooter franchise. Published on the 15th of September 2022 Text: Ben Lyons

Fractured Online's Steam Early Access begins today Dive into Dynamight Studios' dynamic open-world RPG to start shaping the world to your whim. Sponsored Content

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream starts today at 10am Microsoft promises 50 minutes of video games and the Xbox boss Phil Spencer is there to participate. Published on the 15th of September 2022 Text: Jonas Mäki

IEM Rio has been expanded significantly There will be more days of CS:GO, more fans, and more experiences. Published on the 14th of September 2022 Text: Ben Lyons

What we know about the upcoming Netflix-exclusive Assassin's Creed game Like a templar secret, the game is still wrapped in mystery, but we we're able to learn some new details in a recent interview. Published on the 14th of September 2022 Text: Jakob Hansen