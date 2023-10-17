Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Preview: An immersive return to the series roots

HQ

When I heard that Ubisoft was working on a virtual reality Assassin's Creed game, I was unsure but interested to see how this would shape up. With Assassin's Creed titles tending towards letting the player loose in sandboxes and asking them to complete a task in their own way, using horizontal and vertical movement, and a broad array of weapons, I was admittedly a little concerned that a VR version would have to scale back on many of these key elements. But after getting a chance to jump into and play through an hour of Assassin's Creed Nexus VR all on the Meta Quest 3, I'm rather impressed with the direction this game has taken.

Because Nexus VR feels authentically Assassin's Creed, perhaps more so than many of the most recent editions into the series. This game, unlike what Mirage often attempted to be, is a true return to the roots of the franchise, as it takes you to Ancient Greece as Kassandra, Italy as Ezio, and America as Connor, to work through sandbox locations packed with additional side quests, and sees you climbing and parkouring around a level with tons of verticality and using tools and weapons to evade and eliminate enemies.

For the slice of the game that I got to test, I was transported back to Renaissance-era Italy to step back into the shoes of the famed Ezio, as he, along with his friend Mauricio, set out on a path to draw out a target by embarrassing and infuriating them. This demo, that spanned around an hour's length and let me loose in one of Nexus VR's sandbox levels, didn't culminate in an actual major assassination, but I did get to experience how the stealth will be offered, how the movement and climbing works, how combat is designed, and of course, got to do a surprisingly not scary Leap of Faith or two.

Anyone who has played a VR game before will instantly find similarities with how Nexus VR operates. By choosing between different comfort options, you can either move Ezio by using an analog stick or instead via teleporting, and can wander around a level as you see fit, interacting with objects, opening chests, picking up bottles to throw to distract guards and so on. The game has been built so that you can even crouch to become stealthier by using a controller button or you can actually manually crouch instead to get the same effect.

When it comes to climbing and parkour, this is offered in two different ways. You can climb like in pretty much any other VR game, by reaching out, grabbing ledges, pulling yourself up manually, and the likes. You can interact with the majority of the environment in Nexus VR, but there has to be clear places to grab to be able to climb, which is similar to how Assassin's Creed games have always worked. If you want to start parkouring through the level, by holding a couple of buttons and using your vision to serve as a direction indicator, the game will leap and bound across ledges and rooftops. The catch is that some jumps will require you to put your hands out to grab ledges if they are too far away, so while there's a degree of automation with parkour, you can't take your eye off the ball.

Looking at the stealth, this feels like a more advanced version of what Mirage wanted to be. As this is a first-person game, you can't rely on the third-person perspective to peek around corners, you have to do that by stretching and physically peeking, all while avoiding the gaze of guards who seem to have better and more realistic perception than anything I've seen from an Assassin's Creed game in a long time. To fit the theme of the series, you can use the Hidden Blade to eliminate unsuspecting victims, whistle to draw them near, pickpocket key items from NPCs, and even lockpick chests as well. However, as Nexus VR is a VR game, it lacks a few of the more advanced features from the PC and console titles, features such as the ability to pick up and hide bodies, meaning killing in this game is usually a last resort through and through. Thankfully the stealth offering does allow you to blend in with NPC groups or hide in hay stacks and bushes to keep away from prying eyes.

If stealth does fail and you're spotted, the combat is very similar to other VR melee games too. You can reach to your right hip and pull out a sword (or a tomahawk for Connor) and use this to parry enemy blows and then to strike back when they tire or are stunned. You can grab at your chest to use throwing knives that are excellent silent killing tools to boot, as well as reaching over one of your shoulders to equip a crossbow, with arrows stored behind the other shoulder. If things get too hectic, your left hip has smoke bombs, ideal for a quick getaway. And then there's the cream of the crop, the Hidden Blade, which can be activated by flicking your wrist and can be used for executions in combat and for silent strikes from behind.

All of this is well and good however, but it's the combination of the movement suite and the level design that surprised me the most. Nexus VR doesn't have an open world like other Assassin's Creed games, but it does feature open sandbox levels that allow you to explore as you see fit, to climb viewpoints to assess the surrounding area, to find collectibles that add historical depth, and side objectives and tasks such as timed parkour challenges that mean the core story is just a part of what you can fill your time with. There's truly a lot to do.

Between the solid performance on the Meta Quest 3 where the frame rate held steady and the graphics were fine for a VR title, to the comfort options that Ubisoft has baked in that allow VR sufferers like myself the ability to customise the playing experience so that motion sickness doesn't ruin the fun, to the core design elements that really do feel like Nexus VR has taken the series back to its parkour and stealth roots, there really is a lot of potential with this game. I will say, and this is likely due to it being a VR game, the level I got to experience doesn't feel as lively and busy in the same way that PC and console AC games have, and likewise the story doesn't seem to be the game's strongest point. But if you've been waiting for a chance to really feel what it's like to be an assassin, to not only step into the shoes of these iconic characters but to actually become them, then Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is looking to be a great place to do just that when it launches on November 16.