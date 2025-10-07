Assassin's Creed Mirage's Valley of Memory update promises around six hours of new content

HQ

Yesterday, Ubisoft revealed the Valley of Memory update for Assassin's Creed Mirage, explaining that the free addition to the game will be launching as soon as November 18. Following a brief teaser recently, we now know exactly what to expect from the content.

We're told that this will actually be a rather substantial update, as it will add a new story chapter that occurs before the main game's finale where Basim takes a trip to AlUla in the hope of finding his long-lost father. This supposedly adds around six hours of gameplay and story to the main experience.

Set in an entirely new map and region, Valley of Memory also adds a bunch of new assasination targets to tick off, as well as fresh side quests, contracts, and more. There's even a feature where Basim can play the oud at certain locations, on top of a "unique twist" to the black box missions.

On top of this, the main game is expanding with parkour updates, replayable missions and challenges, new skill and tool customisation options, and two more difficulty options, one being a permadeath mode. We can expect more information on the update when the patch notes for it arrive closer to launch.

For the time being, check out the reveal trailer for Valley of Memories below to determine whether this update is worth returning to Assassin's Creed Mirage for.