Assassin's Creed Mirage's Scale Shaped by Open-World Exhaustion

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the latest game in Ubisoft's iconic historical fiction franchise. Among other things, it will see the return of a smaller scale Assassin's Creed game, focusing more on action and stealth than exploration.

Speaking with GamesRadar, the creative director for the game Stéphane Boudon said that the "voice of the community" was the first thing on the team's mind when they were looking at Mirage. Apparently, the voice of the community largely said that it was done with open worlds.

"Amongst our fans," Boudon said. "We started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale. It resonates with us as well, as developers, and this was the starting point of the project."

Assassin's Creed changed its formula massively in 2017 with Origins, giving us a more nuanced combat experience and massive world to explore, and while this did prove to be refreshing, now a lot of gamers are sick of Ubisoft's open-world design, and want to see something else from the company.