Assassin's Creed Mirage's map is about the size of Revelations' Constantinople

Or was it Istanbul? It's so hard to remember nowadays.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's map is set to be around the same size as that of Constantinople in Assassin's Creed Revelations.

This news comes from MP1st, where Ubisoft, speaking with Easy Allies, revealed that there wouldn't be any huge open world in the upcoming return to the franchise's roots. "They compared it specifically to Constantinople in Assassin's Creed Revelations and Paris in Assassin's Creed Unity. They said it's about that big."

Constantinople and Paris do differ a bit in size, so we're imagining Mirage to meet somewhere in the middle. Yet again, this is another example of how Ubisoft is returning to what made the franchise such a huge success in the first place with its latest iteration.

Are you looking forward to Assassin's Creed Mirage?

