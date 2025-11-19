Assassin's Creed Mirage's free story DLC is available now

HQ

The free story update for Assassin's Creed Mirage has arrived. Valley of Memory takes us to the ancient city of AlUla, located in the Arabian Peninsula and focuses on the mystery of Basim's father.

Through the six-hour campaign content, we see how Basim went from street thief to master assassin. Also, major gameplay improvements are coming with this update, including the ability to replay missions and contracts you've completed before, as well as some parkour improvements for skilled players wanting to test themselves a bit more with the new control scheme, back ejects, and free jumps.

New difficulty presets, in-game tools, and more are also available in the Valley of Memory update, which automatically should be installed on Assassin's Creed Mirage for all owners on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Game Pass owners will be able to get the story DLC too, but iOS players will have to wait until a later date.