Assassin's Creed Mirage's Assassin's Focus move was created because "we needed to find something that was kind of iconic for Basim"

In the gameplay that Ubisoft Bordeaux has shown off so far for Assassin's Creed Mirage, many have been drawn to the new move that Basim can use to eliminate multiple targets in quick succession. Known as Assassin's Focus, in a recent news story about the latest batch of gameplay, I described the ability as supernatural, but it turns out, it's more of a physical move rather than anything.

During an interview with animation director Benjamin Potts in Los Angeles, I asked Potts about this 'supernatural' move and its origin, to which he told me:

"We needed to bring something unique for Basim, you know, again, it's a special game, it's a very tightly crafted narrative action adventure, but we needed to find something that was kind of iconic for Basim," said Potts.

"We went through lots of iterations, lots of ideas. The idea behind the assassin's focus actually is we're kind of, we're looking at the speed, the notion that Basim is actually so fast that in his mind's eye he can kind of slow down time and think about what his next targets are going to be and chain assassinations.

"I wouldn't say, yes, I guess in one way it's supernatural to some, for us we kind of feel it's a really strategically advantageous way of assassinating targets. It's very carefully crafted and designed and balanced, so it's not too powerful, yet strategically you've got to think about how you use it."

On the topic of new features, I also asked Potts about the rideable camels and how the team went about animating them. Specifically, I wondered if the team managed to put a camel in a mo-cap suit, something which Potts soon shut down.

"It could be quite interesting trying to get a camel into a mocap suit, right? No, I mean we've based our animations for the new mounts specifically, you know, it's a lot of work there. We reused some animations there, but we had to update work and kind of go through a lot of technical processes to get it to where it is. But yeah, no, we had a big team working, well, big team, we had quite a few guys working on that. It is a challenge always, mounts are always a challenge. Animals that you don't ride, you know, are one thing, but when you have to start riding them it becomes another thing altogether."

