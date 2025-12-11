Assassin's Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Granblue Fantasy: Relink and more arrive on PS Plus this December

HQ

There had been rumours of Assassin's Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium's Game Catalogue this month, and now Sony has confirmed the line-up of new games for the service.

AC Mirage and Wo Long are joined by Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Skate Story, Planet Coaster 2, Cat Quest III, Lego Horizon Adventures, Paw Patrol: Grand Prix and Paw Patrol World. All of these games will be made available on PS Plus on the 16th of December, besides Skate Story which arrived to the service at launch on the 8th of December.

Also, Soul Calibur III arrives to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers as part of the Classics Catalogue. Quite a nice and varied line-up of titles coming to the service just in time for Christmas, so no matter who you are you've probably got something to play before you unwrap some more games on Christmas Day.