Assassin's Creed Mirage will take the series back to its roots

HQ

Since the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the relatively mixed reception amongst the community, fans of the series have been hoping and dreaming for a sequel more in line with the classic Assassin's Creed titles that once started the franchise. And maybe that's exactly what they (and we) will get, at least if we're to believe Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier and French YouTubers.

The game's title, as the headline suggests, will be called Assassin's Creed Mirage and it is rumoured to be set in Baghdad during the final days of the 9th century. According to Bloomberg, unlike many of its predecessors, the game will not be a huge open world this time, but will have a greater focus on stealth.

Other details mentioned were that the game will also have no role-playing-like dialogue system, no upgrades for the character and no choice of gender. However, it is said that the "eagle vision" from Syndicate will return and that a remake of the first Assassin's Creed is in development and will borrow a lot from Mirage and its game engine.

If the rumours are true, we will get more information next month during Ubisoft's Forward event on September 10th.

Does Mirage sound like a step in the right direction, if this turns out to be true?