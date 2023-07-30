Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage will take 20 hours to beat

30 hours if you want to see and do everything.

Two weeks ago, the game's narrative director, Sarah Beaulieu, stated Assassin's Creed Mirage's playtime will be"closer to the first AC games". Now we got a better idea of exactly what that means.

Fabian Salomon, lead producer at Ubisoft, was interviewed by the French Youtuber Julien Chièze when he revealed that internal playtesters are using around 20-23 hours to play through Assassin's Creed Mirage normally, while those who rush through it focusing on the story spend approximately 20 hours. Meanwhile, players who want to do basically everything in the game might up taking 30 hours.

How does that sound?

Assassin's Creed Mirage

