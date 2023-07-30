Assassin's Creed Mirage will take 20 hours to beat

HQ

Two weeks ago, the game's narrative director, Sarah Beaulieu, stated Assassin's Creed Mirage's playtime will be"closer to the first AC games". Now we got a better idea of exactly what that means.

Fabian Salomon, lead producer at Ubisoft, was interviewed by the French Youtuber Julien Chièze when he revealed that internal playtesters are using around 20-23 hours to play through Assassin's Creed Mirage normally, while those who rush through it focusing on the story spend approximately 20 hours. Meanwhile, players who want to do basically everything in the game might up taking 30 hours.

How does that sound?