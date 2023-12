HQ

Three weeks ago, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage would get New Game+ and Permadeath modes sometime in December. Those plans have now changed a bit.

We're told New Game+ will come to Assassin's Creed Mirage at an unspecified time next week (let's guess the good old Tuesday update), but the permadeath mode has unfortunately been delayed to early 2024.