Assassin's Creed Mirage teaches us how to stealth

HQ

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases later this week, and it is a game fans have been looking forward to for a long time, as it heralds the return of the franchise's roots. Or, an updated version of them.

One mechanic that's making a big return is stealth. In recent games, stealth is definitely an option rather than a necessity. You'll have plenty of tools to help keep you out of sight as well, such as the Noise Maker to distract enemies and the Trap to act as a proximity mine.

Social Stealth is also an option, and when you make stealth kills you'll charge up a metre which will allow you to then target and execute up to five enemies at once. Check out all of that and more in the trailer below:

HQ

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on the 5th of October for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.