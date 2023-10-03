Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage teaches us how to stealth

It's been a while since the games focused properly on being an assassin, so you might need a reminder.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases later this week, and it is a game fans have been looking forward to for a long time, as it heralds the return of the franchise's roots. Or, an updated version of them.

One mechanic that's making a big return is stealth. In recent games, stealth is definitely an option rather than a necessity. You'll have plenty of tools to help keep you out of sight as well, such as the Noise Maker to distract enemies and the Trap to act as a proximity mine.

Social Stealth is also an option, and when you make stealth kills you'll charge up a metre which will allow you to then target and execute up to five enemies at once. Check out all of that and more in the trailer below:

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on the 5th of October for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

