Assassin's Creed Mirage started as Valhalla DLC

Ubisoft was still 8 months away from officially announcing Assassin's Creed Mirage when Bloomberg's Jason Schreier spoiled its existence by revealing the game started out as an expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This would obviously make many question the titles price tag, so it's not surprising that detail has been left out of the marketing campaign...until now.

As a part of Game Informer's latest cover story,, Assassin's Creed Mirage's creative director Stephane Boudon confirms that the game was supposed to be DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that brought Eivor to the Middle East. This pitch was so well received that Ubisoft decided to make it into a standalone game instead:

"It's funny because we did the full work for the pitch for a DLC, but at the end, we already saw on working on the pitch that it could be something so at the end, we end the presentation with, "But it can be more." So we pushed a little bit and it worked and was wonderful for everybody."

Does Assassin's Creed Mirage's more linear, 20-30 hours sound more compelling to you or should they continue with the massive open world/RPG-formula?