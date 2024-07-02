Assassin's Creed Mirage reported to have sold very poorly on iPhone

HQ

One of the big stories of the year when the latest iPhone model was unveiled was Apple's new venture into big games, with versions of both Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Resident Evil Village. With the new Pro series' powerful chip, gaming would be more accessible and success would be a fact. Or so it was thought.

Because despite a lot of marketing, AAA gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro has failed to take off, with fewer than 3,000 users actually paying the £50 for the full version of Mirage, as per GSMArena.

Neither Resident Evil 4, which launched last year and has been purchased 7,000 times, nor Resident Evil Village, which has only 5,750 paying users, have fared much better.

Are AAA games simply too "big" an experience for a mobile phone, or are there other reasons why people don't seem particularly keen on it, what do you think?

Have you tried any of these big games on your iPhone and what are your thoughts on it?