English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage reported to have sold very poorly on iPhone

As has been the case for Resident Evil 4 and Village.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the big stories of the year when the latest iPhone model was unveiled was Apple's new venture into big games, with versions of both Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Resident Evil Village. With the new Pro series' powerful chip, gaming would be more accessible and success would be a fact. Or so it was thought.

Because despite a lot of marketing, AAA gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro has failed to take off, with fewer than 3,000 users actually paying the £50 for the full version of Mirage, as per GSMArena.

Neither Resident Evil 4, which launched last year and has been purchased 7,000 times, nor Resident Evil Village, which has only 5,750 paying users, have fared much better.

Are AAA games simply too "big" an experience for a mobile phone, or are there other reasons why people don't seem particularly keen on it, what do you think?

Have you tried any of these big games on your iPhone and what are your thoughts on it?

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Related texts

0
Assassin's Creed MirageScore

Assassin's Creed Mirage
REVIEW. Written by Marie Liljegren

Ubisoft's latest instalment in the Assassin's Creed series is here, and with it going back to its roots does is succeed or is it a relic of the past?



Loading next content