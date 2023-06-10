Assassin's Creed Mirage mixes nostalgia and innovation in video

HQ

Ubisoft usually loves to release a ton of trailers for its biggest games, so we've seen surprisingly little from Assassin's Creed Mirage. It seems like the French company has decided to compensate for the lack of trailers moving forward though.

Because the fact that we got a gameplay trailer in the PlayStation Showcase and we'll see more in the Ubisoft Forward show on Monday hasn't stopped Ubisoft from giving us a new video detailing exactly how Assassin's Creed Mirage will be more like the first game in the series, while also implementing some nice improvements and new mechanics.

We've heard about the returning focus on social stealth, planned assassinations, vertical parkour and such before, but the video gives us a closer look at those things. It also ends by revealing something completely new: Assassin's Creed Mirage will give us the option to enable a nostalgic filter that desaturate the game with a blue and grey colour palette to truly make it feel like Altaïr's first adventure.