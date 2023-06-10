Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage mixes nostalgia and innovation in video

Ubisoft has a special surprise for those who miss the first game.

Ubisoft usually loves to release a ton of trailers for its biggest games, so we've seen surprisingly little from Assassin's Creed Mirage. It seems like the French company has decided to compensate for the lack of trailers moving forward though.

Because the fact that we got a gameplay trailer in the PlayStation Showcase and we'll see more in the Ubisoft Forward show on Monday hasn't stopped Ubisoft from giving us a new video detailing exactly how Assassin's Creed Mirage will be more like the first game in the series, while also implementing some nice improvements and new mechanics.

We've heard about the returning focus on social stealth, planned assassinations, vertical parkour and such before, but the video gives us a closer look at those things. It also ends by revealing something completely new: Assassin's Creed Mirage will give us the option to enable a nostalgic filter that desaturate the game with a blue and grey colour palette to truly make it feel like Altaïr's first adventure.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

