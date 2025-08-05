Assassin's Creed Mirage leads upcoming Game Pass additions

HQ

The next batch of games to arrive as part of the Game Pass library have been revealed. The additions that will make up the first half of August have been confirmed, and leading the bunch is one of the latest Assassin's Creed games.

Nope, it's not a dehydration-inspired hallucination, Assassin's Creed Mirage is joining Game Pass on August 7, as part of the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass services. The more succinct and stealth-focussed chapter in the storied series is arriving as one of many new additions, with the full slate of upcoming options below.

Note: Games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Standard at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available for Xbox Standard).



Rain World (Cloud, Xbox, PC) - August 5



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox) - August 6**



Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox) - August 6**



MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox) - August 6**



Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox) - August 6**



Assassin's Creed Mirage (Cloud, Xbox, PC) - August 7*



Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Xbox, PC) - August 12



9 Kings (PC) - August 14*



The catch is that these additions come at the cost of Anthem, Farming Simulator 22, and Persona 3 Reload, each of which are leaving on August 15. As for perks that are available or will be available through Game Pass, read more on Xbox Wire.