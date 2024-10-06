Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on Steam

HQ

It has now been confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally (?) coming to Steam, following the same trend we've seen with several other Ubisoft titles in recent times. With the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is also promising that all their future games will be released on Steam simultaneously with other platforms.

In fact, you can already pre-order the game, but be aware that, unfortunately, it comes with both Denuvo and the requirement for a Ubisoft Connect account.

Will you be getting Assassin's Creed Mirage on Steam?